Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages have commented on GAIN. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 142.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

