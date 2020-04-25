G&S Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

