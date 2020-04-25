G&S Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 39.3% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 170.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

