G&S Capital LLC Sells 69,289 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,289 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

