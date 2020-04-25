Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.29. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 122,491 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

