Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.16.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$287.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

