Harlan S. Robins Sells 25,600 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $775,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,332.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,724,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

