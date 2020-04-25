Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

