HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $107.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.