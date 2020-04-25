Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

