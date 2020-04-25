Hikari Power Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

