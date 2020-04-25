Holly Energy Partners, L.P. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holly Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Shares of HEP opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

