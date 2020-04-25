HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,102 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,187,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after buying an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

HFC stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.