Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.48

Shares of Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $11.87. Husqvarna shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 7,737 shares changing hands.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.96 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

