IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Position Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

