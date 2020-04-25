ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.14. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 389,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImageWare Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

