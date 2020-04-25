Imdex (ASX:IMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.83. Imdex shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 734,867 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.99 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

Imdex Company Profile (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

