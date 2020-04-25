Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. TD Securities dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.16.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

