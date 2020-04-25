Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 41,465 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.