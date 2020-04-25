Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires New Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.