Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

