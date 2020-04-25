Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after acquiring an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

