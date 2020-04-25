Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.