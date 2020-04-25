Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $213.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $206.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

