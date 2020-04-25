Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 112,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

NYSE:DTE opened at $103.02 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

