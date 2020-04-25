Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

