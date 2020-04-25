Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inphi from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NYSE:IPHI opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. Inphi has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,634. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

