Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells 947 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $409,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David L. Grinnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $402,475.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total value of $374,112.35.

NYSE:SAM opened at $438.92 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $284.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $377.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

