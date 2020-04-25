Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

