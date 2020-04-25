Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 546,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

