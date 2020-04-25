Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

