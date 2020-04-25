Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

