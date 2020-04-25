Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

