Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interface will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 187,909 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 625,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

