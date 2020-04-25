InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.93

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.93 and traded as low as $27.00. InterGroup shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.48.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 3.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 2.11% of InterGroup worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

