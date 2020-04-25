Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday. Santander upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.24. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

