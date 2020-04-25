Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $514.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

