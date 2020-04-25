Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $103,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $49.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.