Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

