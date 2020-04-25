Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.5% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

