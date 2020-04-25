iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,871 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $116,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

