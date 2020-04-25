James Investment Research Inc. Invests $198,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 696 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $3,109,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

