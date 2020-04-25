James Investment Research Inc. Sells 61,023 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,023 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

