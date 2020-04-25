James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,304 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.