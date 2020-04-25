James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,493 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

