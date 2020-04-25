Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.87.

Shares of MPLX opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.