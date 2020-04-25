Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

GPK opened at $12.96 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.