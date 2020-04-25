Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

