Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Matthey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

