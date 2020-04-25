Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JMIA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,984,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.